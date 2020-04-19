Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

Shares of GILD opened at $83.99 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average is $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,575.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,821 shares of company stock worth $5,467,575. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

