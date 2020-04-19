Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) to Hold

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

ACMR has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

ACMR opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.19.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. ACM Research had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 1,017.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 49,849 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth $1,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

