JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.81.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $183,146.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,020.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,821 shares of company stock worth $5,467,575. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

