Omni Bio Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OMBP) Trading Down 99%

Shares of Omni Bio Pharmaceutical Inc (OTCMKTS:OMBP) fell 99% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 32,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 50,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

About Omni Bio Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OMBP)

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It holds a license to use patent for the treatment of diabetes using plasma-derived alpha-1 antitrypsin (p-AAT), a protein that is purified from human blood. The company also holds licenses for the use of patents and patent applications covering the use of p-AAT in the treatment of cellular transplantation and graft rejection, radiation protection, bacterial and viral diseases, myocardial remodeling, and inflammatory bowel disease indications.

