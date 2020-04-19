Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CDNS. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $78.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.48. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $80.46.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $94,777.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 301,845 shares of company stock worth $21,992,022. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $440,000. Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 6,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.