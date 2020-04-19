TRAVIS PERKINS/S (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

TRAVIS PERKINS/S (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TPRKY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get TRAVIS PERKINS/S alerts:

TPRKY stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44. TRAVIS PERKINS/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for TRAVIS PERKINS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRAVIS PERKINS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.