HCB FINL CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:HCBN) Shares Up 4%

HCB FINL CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:HCBN)’s stock price shot up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, 500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41.

HCB FINL CORP/SH SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HCBN)

HCB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Hastings City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers various personal banking services, including checking and savings accounts; mortgage, home equity, and personal loans; and overdraft services.

