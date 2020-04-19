Kin Mining (ASX:KIN) Stock Price Down 100%

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) shares were down 100% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.05 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.05 ($0.04), approximately 178,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 708,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$672,785.00 ($477,152.48).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13.

About Kin Mining (ASX:KIN)

Kin Mining NL explores for gold and base metal properties in Australia. The company holds interests in six project areas comprising Desdemona, Iron King Group, Murrin Murrin, Redcastle, Mt Flora, and Randwick, which consist of 76 separate mineral tenements within the North-Eastern Goldfields Province of Western Australia covering a combined total area of approximately 300 square kilometers.

