OR BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Trading 0.2% Higher

OR BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:ORBN) shares traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.01 and last traded at $25.01, 1,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07.

OR BANCORP INC/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORBN)

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals in Oregon. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. It also provides commercial, real estate, construction, residential mortgage, and consumer loans; and digital banking services.

