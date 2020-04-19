Marmota (ASX:MEU) Stock Price Down 100%

Shares of Marmota Ltd (ASX:MEU) traded down 100% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.03 ($0.02) and last traded at A$0.04 ($0.03), 2,329,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 248% from the average session volume of 668,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$157,850.00 ($111,950.35).

The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 million and a P/E ratio of -12.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.03.

Marmota Company Profile (ASX:MEU)

Marmota Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for uranium, copper, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Junction Dam uranium project covering an area of 341 square kilometers located to the west of Broken Hill, Australia. It also holds interest in the Gawler Craton gold project that comprises approximately 6,000 square kilometers in the Woomera prohibited area; and Champion copper prospect on the Copper Coast of the Yorke Peninsula.

