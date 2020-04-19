Vietnam (LON:VNH) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Vietnam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) traded up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.69), 4,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 28,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.96 ($1.68).

The stock has a market cap of $65.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 113.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 151.07.

Vietnam Company Profile (LON:VNH)

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed-end investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies that have growth potential at an attractive valuation. The Company may also invest in the securities of private companies in Vietnam, whether Vietnamese or foreign owned, and the securities of foreign companies if a portion of their assets are held or operations are in Vietnam.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Vietnam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vietnam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.