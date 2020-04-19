New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Shares Up 0.5%

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI) shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 104 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.34), 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.33).

The company has a market capitalization of $72.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 103.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 109.81.

About New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI)

New Star Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Company is a small registered Alternative Investment Fund Manager under the European Union Directive. The Company’s investment policy is to allocate assets to global investment opportunities through investment in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency and other markets.

