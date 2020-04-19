Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Shares Up 7.3%

Peak Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:PKPH) shot up 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 561 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 73,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Peak Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PKPH)

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a bio­pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company in the United States. The company focuses to develop, manufacture, market, and sell medicinal products based on extracts from hemp. It is involved in the development of over-the-counter, THC­free, hemp based products for human market for the prevention and alleviation of symptoms associated with inflammatory and auto-immune diseases.

