Torotel (OTCMKTS:TTLO) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Shares of Torotel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTLO) rose 11.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.45, approximately 16,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 16,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12.

About Torotel (OTCMKTS:TTLO)

Torotel, Inc, through its subsidiary, Torotel Products, Inc, designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells various precision magnetic components for use in military, commercial aerospace, and industrial electronic industries in the United States. The company's products include transformers, inductors, reactors, chokes, toroidal coils, high voltage transformers, dry-type transformers, and electro-mechanical assemblies.

