BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Shares Up 1.1%

BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.01 and last traded at $5.86, 7,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 18,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAFYY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. It operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

