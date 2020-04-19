US Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of US Stem Cell Inc (OTCMKTS:USRM) were down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 201,014 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,782,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

US Stem Cell Company Profile (OTCMKTS:USRM)

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage, and vascular and autoimmune diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates include MyoCell, a clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient's heart with autologous muscle cells or cells from a patient's body for enhancing cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients; and AdipoCell, a patient-derived cell therapy for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction, chronic heart ischemia, and lower limb ischemia.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for US Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.