ZoomerMedia (CVE:ZUM) Trading Down 100%

ZoomerMedia Ltd (CVE:ZUM) was down 100% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 19,371 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 137,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$998,048.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 million and a PE ratio of 8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04.

About ZoomerMedia (CVE:ZUM)

ZoomerMedia Limited operates as a multimedia company in Canada. The company operates through five segments: Television, Radio, Print, Royalty, and Other. It is involved in the business of television, radio, magazine, Internet, conferences, and trade shows primarily for the 45 plus age group. The company's television properties include Vision TV, a multi-faith specialty television service; ONE: Get Fit, which offers programs on exercise, meditation, yoga, natural health, and living a planet-friendly lifestyle; JoyTV that provides comedy and drama, and inspirational multi-faith programming for spiritual and cultural audience; and Faith TV, a channel for broadcasting Christian and local programming.

