Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Trading Down 100%

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW) traded down 100% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 32,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 51,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$930,097.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of $481,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile (CVE:OPW)

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; the Bazooka property that comprises 39 mineral claims covering an area of 1266 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec; and the McWatters property that includes 12 mineral claims covering an area of 404.17 hectares located near Rouyn Noranda, Quebec.

