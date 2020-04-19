Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Lion One Metals Ltd (CVE:LIO) fell 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.29, 140,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 197,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $154.10 million and a PE ratio of -53.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 22.12, a current ratio of 22.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, Director Richard Meli sold 17,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$29,027.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at C$64,800.

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji and Australia. The company explores for gold and iron ores. Its principal asset is the Tuvatu gold project located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. The company is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

