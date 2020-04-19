Findev (CVE:FDI) Stock Price Down 100%

Findev Inc (CVE:FDI) fell 100% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, 5,014 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 4,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$759,477.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60.

About Findev (CVE:FDI)

Findev Inc provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments. It primarily focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc and changed its name to Findev Inc in October 2016. Findev Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

