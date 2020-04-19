Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Immune Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:IMUN) shares rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 1,580,877 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,788,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

About Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatments for cancer, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/AIDS, and autoimmune and immune disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops methionine enkephalin IRT-101, a small synthetic pentapeptide; and low-dose naltrexone IRT-103, an opioid receptor antagonist that stimulates and/or regulates the immune system to treat a range of autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis; immune disorders, such as Crohn's disease and cancer; and viral infections comprising HIV/AIDS.

