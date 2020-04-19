EEStor (CVE:ESU) Shares Down 100%

EEStor Co. (CVE:ESU)’s stock price fell 100% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 50,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 96,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$636,586.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.

EEStor Company Profile (CVE:ESU)

EEStor Corporation, through its subsidiary, EEStor, Inc, focuses on providing electrical energy storage and related capacitor technologies in Canada. The company was formerly known as ZENN Motor Company Inc and changed its name to EEStor Corporation in April 2015. EEStor Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

