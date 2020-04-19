Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) Trading Up 16.3%

Pacific Ventures Group Inc (OTCMKTS:PACV) shares were up 16.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.75, approximately 11,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,528,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

About Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV)

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and wholesale and retail of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, clubs and bars, resorts, food trucks, and caterers.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ventures Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ventures Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.