Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Trading Down 6.5%

Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) was down 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $6.03, approximately 3,101 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rostelecom OJSC in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rostelecom OJSC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.33.

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides telecommunications services in Russia and Europe. The company offers communication services, such as local, intra-zone, long-distance domestic and international fixed-line telephone, and mobile services, as well as data transmission, Internet, Pay TV, VPN, data center, and radio communication services; and rents communication channels.

