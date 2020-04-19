CaNickel Mining (CVE:CML) Stock Price Down 7.7%

CaNickel Mining Ltd (CVE:CML)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 14,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market cap of $2.06 million and a P/E ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07.

CaNickel Mining (CVE:CML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

CaNickel Mining Limited, mining company, explores for, extracts, and processes nickel-containing ore in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Bucko Lake mine located in Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Crowflight Minerals Inc and changed its name to CaNickel Mining Limited in June 2011. CaNickel Mining Limited was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

