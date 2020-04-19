Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Trading Down 100%

Shares of Armor Minerals Inc (CVE:A) traded down 100% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 13,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$208,593.00.

The firm has a market cap of $15.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

About Armor Minerals (CVE:A)

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

