Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Shares Up 20.3%

Acasti Pharma Inc (CVE:ACST)’s stock price shot up 20.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.89, 462,967 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 106% from the average session volume of 224,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $70.36 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.78.

About Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

