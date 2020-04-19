BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Shares Down 100%

BluMetric Environmental Inc (CVE:BLM)’s stock price fell 100% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, 856 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 15,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$437,606.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and a P/E ratio of 5.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15.

BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.32 million for the quarter.

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solution-oriented consultation, design, products, and construction services to clients with environmental issues in Canada and internationally. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and waste water treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

