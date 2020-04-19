OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Trading Down 6.3%

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

OriginClear Inc (OTCMKTS:OCLN)’s share price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, 51,570 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 64,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

OriginClear Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OCLN)

OriginClear, Inc is a provider of water treatment solutions and the developer of a breakthrough water cleanup technology. It provides systems and services to treat water in a wide range of industries, such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil & gas. The company was founded by T.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for OriginClear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OriginClear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

HCB FINL CORP/SH SH Shares Up 4%
HCB FINL CORP/SH SH Shares Up 4%
Kin Mining Stock Price Down 100%
Kin Mining Stock Price Down 100%
OR BANCORP INC/SH Trading 0.2% Higher
OR BANCORP INC/SH Trading 0.2% Higher
Marmota Stock Price Down 100%
Marmota Stock Price Down 100%
Vietnam Trading Up 0.4%
Vietnam Trading Up 0.4%
New Star Investment Trust Shares Up 0.5%
New Star Investment Trust Shares Up 0.5%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report