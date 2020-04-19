GeneNews (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) Shares Down 18.6%

Shares of GeneNews Ltd (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) dropped 18.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 1,311 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 29,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

About GeneNews (OTCMKTS:GNWSF)

GeneNews Limited focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

