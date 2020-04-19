Mad Catz Interactive (OTCMKTS:MCZAF) Shares Down 33.3%

Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCZAF) shares fell 33.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 8,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 100,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Mad Catz Interactive Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCZAF)

Mad Catz Interactive, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes various entertainment products in the United States and internationally. The company offers various accessories for in-home gaming consoles, handheld gaming consoles, personal and Mac computers, smart phones, tablets, and other smart devices.

