Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) Trading Down 20%

Shares of Quaterra Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) were down 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 30,202 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 106,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

Quaterra Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QTRRF)

Quaterra Resources Inc operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in North America. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur, Yerington, Bear, and Wassuk copper properties located in the Yerington District, Nevada, as well as an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect covering 40,000 acres located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

