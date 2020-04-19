Loncor Resources (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Trading Down 3.3%

Loncor Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:LONCF)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31, 1,400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 25,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The stock has a market cap of $31.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Loncor Resources (OTCMKTS:LONCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Loncor Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada. The company also explores for platinum deposits. It holds interests in the Ngayu gold project comprising 12 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 960 square kilometers in the Tshopo Province in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and the North Kivu project, which consists of 47 exploration permits that cover an area of approximately 13,000 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

