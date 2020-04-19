Leap Technology (OTCMKTS:LPTC) Shares Down 79%

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Leap Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPTC) shares were down 79% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

Leap Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LPTC)

[email protected] Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. The company plans to pursue acquisition, joint venture, and investment opportunities primarily in the areas of health care technology, and products and services, as well as life sciences. Previously, it was involved in leasing a real property.

