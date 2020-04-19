Curaegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) Trading Down 20%

Curaegis Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:CRGS) shares were down 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, approximately 6,300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 8,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.

About Curaegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS)

CurAegis Technologies, Inc develops and markets advanced technologies in the areas of safety, wellness and power. It operates through the following segments: CURA and AegisThe CURA segment involves in advanced fatigue management products including wearable devices offering real-time alertness monitoring, and latest in online sleep or fatigue management and interactive learning.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Curaegis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaegis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.