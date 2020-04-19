Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) Stock Price Up 5%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC)’s stock price rose 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.05, approximately 6,587 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The company has a market cap of $13.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Thailand, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Australia, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. It offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

