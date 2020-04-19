FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Shares Down 9.3%

FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY)’s stock price fell 9.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97, 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 5,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Several brokerages have commented on FGROY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

