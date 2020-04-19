First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Shares Up 3.2%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) traded up 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.36 and last traded at $20.19, 35,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 73,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 35,909 shares during the last quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 194,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 49,245 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 58,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 83,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

