Evotec (ETR:EVT) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €24.23 ($28.17) and last traded at €23.53 ($27.36), approximately 616,650 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.40 ($27.21).

EVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.08, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 94.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.79.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

