Giggles N Hugs (OTCMKTS:GIGL) Trading 42.9% Higher

Giggles N Hugs Inc (OTCMKTS:GIGL)’s stock price traded up 42.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, 2,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 5,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

Giggles N Hugs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GIGL)

Giggles N' Hugs, Inc owns and operates kid-friendly restaurants with play areas for children in 10 years and younger in California. It owns and operates a restaurant in the Westfield Topanga shopping center in Woodland Hills; and a restaurant in the Glendale Galleria in Glendale, California. The company was formerly known as Teacher's Pet, Inc and changed its name to Giggles N' Hugs, Inc in August 2010.

