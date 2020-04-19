One Step Vending (OTCMKTS:KOSK) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of One Step Vending Corp (OTCMKTS:KOSK) fell 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 2,473,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 356% from the average session volume of 541,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About One Step Vending (OTCMKTS:KOSK)

One Step Vending Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and services micro market kiosks for corporations and businesses to provide packaged snacks and beverages along with customer loyalty solutions in the United States. It also offers Earn IQ, a marketing solution for small to medium sized businesses desiring to capitalize on brand recognition and strengthen brand loyalty.

