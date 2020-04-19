THC Biomed Intl (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Trading Up 2.2%

THC Biomed Intl Ltd (OTCMKTS:THCBF)’s share price was up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.08 and last traded at $0.07, approximately 19,347 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 48,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.

About THC Biomed Intl (OTCMKTS:THCBF)

THC BioMed International Ltd. engages in the research, development, and cultivation of medical cannabis. It offers horticulture training, record keeping and documenting, research studies, and analytical services. The company was founded on February 2, 1982 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

