Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) Trading Up 7%

Escape Hunt PLC (LON:ESC) shares traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.73 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05), 15,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 501% from the average session volume of 2,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.51 ($0.05).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Escape Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Escape Hunt in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

The company has a market cap of $1.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98.

Escape Hunt plc engages in escape game business worldwide. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches, as well as offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

