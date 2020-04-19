Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) Short Interest Down 21.9% in March

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,330,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 81,103,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days. Currently, 34.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE WPG opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $140.20 million, a PE ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.68. Washington Prime Group has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $5.02.

In other Washington Prime Group news, CEO Louis G. Conforti bought 46,500 shares of Washington Prime Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 925,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,138.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Laikin bought 50,000 shares of Washington Prime Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $358,940. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in Washington Prime Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 59,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Washington Prime Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 219,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 25,483 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter worth about $9,119,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Washington Prime Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,174,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,553,000 after buying an additional 114,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

