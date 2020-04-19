Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 2,769,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 491,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Holli C. Ladhani acquired 14,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $49,962.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,960.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 499,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 32,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTTR stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.52 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $276.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. Equities analysts predict that Select Energy Services will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

WTTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

