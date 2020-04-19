NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,500 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the March 15th total of 470,300 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NanoViricides stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.14% of NanoViricides as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC opened at $5.34 on Friday. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $19.20.

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs, such as injectable and oral anti-influenza nanoviricide drug for H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas, Epidemic Influenzas, and Seasonal Influenzas; DengueCide, an anti-dengue nanoviricide which is in pre-clinical development; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus drug candidate.

