WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Short Interest Update

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the March 15th total of 1,879,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 965,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In related news, CEO Jason E. Fox acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $460,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,939,836.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Flanagan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 76,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $62.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WP Carey has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $93.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.76.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WP Carey will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. WP Carey’s payout ratio is currently 83.20%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

