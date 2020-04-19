Short Interest in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Declines By 14.7%

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:PW opened at $13.61 on Friday. Power REIT has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $15.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Power REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.16% of Power REIT worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages real-estate related to energy and transportation infrastructure. Infrastructure assets often have significant embedded real-estate value due to their proximity to supporting infrastructure, favorable geographic or other locational advantages and ownership of hard to acquire operating permits and/or rights of way.

