International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Short Interest Update

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 476,800 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 583,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 190,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of International Tower Hill Mines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.43 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.72.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

