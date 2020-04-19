Short Interest in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Drops By 14.9%

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,060,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the March 15th total of 16,531,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

WMT stock opened at $132.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.57 and its 200-day moving average is $117.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $132.97.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.58.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

